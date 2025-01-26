Bill Gates: 'I Would Probably Be Diagnosed on the Autism Spectrum' if Growing Up Today

In his upcoming memoir, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates suggests that he may be neurodivergent, stating that if he were a child today, he would likely be diagnosed on the autism spectrum.

What Happened: As revealed in an excerpt published by The Wall Street Journal, Gates provided a glimpse into his childhood. He discussed the challenges his parents faced in understanding and supporting their “complicated son.”

"If I were growing up today, I probably would be diagnosed on the autism spectrum. During my childhood, the fact that some people's brains process information differently from others wasn't widely understood," Gates wrote. He noted that the term "neurodivergent" would be coined in the 1990s.

"My parents had no guideposts or textbooks to help them grasp why their son became so obsessed with certain projects, missed social cues and could be rude and inappropriate without seeming to notice his effect on others," he added.

Despite his well-documented success as a tech entrepreneur, Gates attributed much of his achievements to luck, including his birth to his parents and the fortuitous timing of his childhood coinciding with the computer revolution.

"To be born in the rich U.S. is a big part of a winning birth-lottery ticket, as is being born white and male in a society that advantages white men," Gates added.

He also recognized the “unearned privilege” of being a white male in the U.S., a sentiment shared by Warren Buffett in a recent letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.

Gates is not the only business leader to credit neurodivergence for their success. Billionaire Elon Musk and Richard Branson of Virgin Group have made similar acknowledgements.

Why It Matters: Bill Gates’ revelation about his possible neurodivergence adds to the growing conversation about the role of neurodiversity in the business world. By sharing his personal experience, Gates is helping to challenge stereotypes and promote understanding of neurodivergent individuals. His story underscores the importance of supportive environments in nurturing the potential of those who think differently.

Image: Shutterstock