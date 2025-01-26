Apple's Rough Start To 2025, Stock Woes, AI Shakeups, And More: This Week In Appleverse

As we move further into 2025, Apple Inc. AAPL is making headlines, but not all for the right reasons. The tech giant has had a turbulent start to the year, with its stock performance causing concern among investors. Meanwhile, the company is making significant changes in its AI division and facing rumors about its upcoming iPhone 17. Let’s dive into the key stories that shaped Apple’s week.

Apple Stock Nears Critical Level

Apple’s shares are nearing a significant level that could signal further losses, according to analysts. The company’s stock has plummeted by 11% since the start of the year, making it the weakest performer in the ‘Magnificent 7’ group. This downturn is in stark contrast to the S&P 500, which has seen a 4% gain, reaching a new record high. This is Apple’s most challenging start to the year since 2008.

AI Division Shakeup

Apple has appointed Kim Vorrath, a veteran executive, as a senior leader in its artificial intelligence and machine learning division. This move is seen as Apple's effort to infuse more rigor into its AI development, indicating the company's recognition of AI's significance for its future. However, its AI-powered news notification summaries will be paused in iOS 18.3 following criticism over their lack of accuracy.

iPhone 17 Dynamic Island Rumors

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo contradicted earlier rumors about the iPhone 17‘s Dynamic Island, suggesting that it will remain largely unchanged.

Steve Jobs’ 1981 PC Prediction

In 1981, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs expressed skepticism about the home market for personal computers. Just three years later, Apple unveiled the Macintosh, a device that not only changed computing but also set the stage for the tech giant’s dominance in consumer tech.

Smarter Mail for Mac

Apple is reportedly bringing its AI smarts to the Mac's Mail app with the upcoming macOS 15.4 update. The new Mail app will make it easier for users struggling with email overload by sorting emails into neat categories and prioritizing urgent ones.

