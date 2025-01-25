Apple's iPhone 17 Dynamic Island To Remain 'Largely Unchanged' Despite Prior Rumors, Says Top Analyst

A prominent Apple Inc. AAPL analyst on Friday contradicted earlier rumors about the iPhone 17‘s Dynamic Island, suggesting that it will remain largely unchanged.

What Happened: Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in a post on X revealed that the size of the Dynamic Island will stay “largely unchanged” in the iPhone 17 lineup.

預期2H25 iPhone 17系列的動態島大小幾乎沒什改變



I expect the Dynamic Island size to remain largely unchanged across the 2H25 iPhone 17 series — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 24, 2025

This information contradicts previous speculations of a design modification for the iPhone 17 models. Analyst Jeff Pu had earlier hinted that Apple might incorporate a “metalens” for Face ID on the iPhone 17 Pro, leading to a “much narrowed” Dynamic Island.

Why It Matters: While rumors continue to circulate about a smaller cutout to increase screen space, it remains unclear if Apple will implement this hardware change. However, reports suggest that Apple is planning other design updates for the iPhone 17 lineup.

The iPhone 17 series is rumored to feature an upgraded display technology, with a possible 120Hz ProMotion rate, a feature previously exclusive to Pro models.

Meanwhile, despite rumors of a radical horizontal camera layout, the iPhone 17 Pro could retain its distinctive “triangular” camera design, as per a report by MacRumors.

iPhone sales continue to make up roughly half of Apple's total revenue. In October, the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $94.9 billion, exceeding analyst expectations of $94.56 billion. iPhone sales alone totaled $46.22 billion, an increase from $43.8 billion in the previous year.

Price Action: Apple shares ended 0.39% lower on Friday. Year-to-date the company's shares lost 8.64%, as reported by Benzinga Pro.

