This Prudential Financial Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

BMO Capital analyst Jack Matten initiated coverage on Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $101. Prudential Financial shares closed at $117.35 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Kevin Dede initiated coverage on Exodus Movement, Inc. EXOD with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $50. Exodus Movement shares closed at $41.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi initiated coverage on Bright Minds Biosciences Inc . DRUG with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $93. Bright Minds Biosciences shares closed at $33.35 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Raymond James analyst Daniel Magder initiated coverage on Electrovaya Inc . ELVA with a Strong Buy rating and announced a price target of $4.5. Electrovaya shares closed at $2.52 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Roth MKM analyst Chip Moore initiated coverage on Innventure, Inc. INV with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $16. Innventure shares closed at $12.42 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

