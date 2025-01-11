'Steve Jobs Invented The iPhone And Now They're Just...Sitting On It:' Mark Zuckerberg Hints At Apple's Potential Downfall Amid iPhone Maker's 'Random Rules'

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc. META, on Friday criticized Apple Inc. AAPL for its lack of innovation and restrictive policies. He also hinted at the potential downfall of the tech giant if it doesn’t adapt to the rapidly changing industry.

What Happened: In a podcast with Joe Rogan, Zuckerberg expressed his views on Apple’s recent performance. He stated that Apple has been coasting on its past success and hasn’t "really invented anything great in a while."

"Steve Jobs invented the iPhone and now they're just kind of sitting on it 20 years later," he said, adding Tim Cook-led tech giant has "been so off their game in terms of not really releasing many innovative things."

While acknowledging the iPhone as a groundbreaking invention, he criticized Apple’s restrictive policies, which he believed would stifle competition and innovation. He also highlighted the financial impact of Apple’s policies on Meta, citing potential profit increases if Apple were to relax its rules.

"if you just don't do a good job for like 10 years, eventually, you're just going to get beat by someone."

He also mentioned Meta’s ongoing issues with Apple, particularly the 30% cut Apple takes on some App Store transactions which "feel arbitrary." These restrictions have reportedly hindered Meta’s hardware competition and led to significant losses in advertising revenue.

If the iPhone maker’s "random rules" didn't apply, his company would make "twice as much profit or something" based on his "back of the envelope calculation," Zuckerberg said.

Why It Matters: Zuckerberg’s comments come at a time when Apple is facing increasing scrutiny over its App Store policies and alleged monopoly over smartphones. The company is under pressure to open up its ecosystem, with regulatory changes in the EU and a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice. Despite facing pressure from regulatory bodies and lawsuits, Apple has shown no signs of opening up its closed ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has been rebranding and expanding its focus on the metaverse, a virtual reality space. The company’s rift with Apple is significant, given the latter’s dominance in the smartphone market and its potential impact on Meta’s future developments.

In April of last year, Zuckerberg criticized Apple's Vision Pro. During Meta’s first-quarter earnings call, he expressed doubt about the widespread appeal of augmented reality (AR) glasses, especially those lacking “full holographic displays.” In a subtle dig at the Vision Pro, Zuckerberg said, "It seems clear that there’s also a significant market for fashionable AI glasses without a display.”

Price Action: Apple’s stock has risen by 27.21% over the past year but has dropped 2.56% so far in 2025, according to Benzinga Pro data. In comparison, Meta saw a 66.24% increase over the past year and a 4.45% gain in 2025.

