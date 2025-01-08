Sam Altman's Sister Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI CEO Alleging Sexual Abuse — Family Respond: 'Deeply Hurtful And Entirely Untrue'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman faces allegation from his sister Ann Altman, who filed a lawsuit on Monday claiming sexual abuse, amid multiple legal challenges confronting the artificial intelligence company.

What Happened: In a joint family statement posted on X on Tuesday, Altman’s mother and brothers strongly denied the accusations, describing them as “deeply hurtful and entirely untrue.”

The statement detailed the family’s attempts to support Ann through various means, including monthly financial assistance and offers to establish a housing trust.

“The worst allegation she has made is that she was sexually abused by Sam as a child (she has also claimed instances of sexual abuse from others). Her claims have evolved drastically over time. Newly for this lawsuit, they now include allegations of incidents where Sam was over 18,” said the statement.

Why It Matters: The family statement noted that Ann has previously made multiple allegations against them, including claims of improper withholding of their father’s 401(k) funds and technical interference with her social media accounts. They expressed concern about her mental health while maintaining their commitment to supporting her “in the best way we can.”

This lawsuit emerges as OpenAI, valued at $157 billion and backed by Microsoft Corp., navigates other significant legal challenges. The company already faces a lawsuit from Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, who alleges a breach of contract regarding OpenAI’s shift from its original nonprofit mission.

The legal dispute comes months after Altman’s brief but dramatic removal as CEO in November 2023, followed by his swift reinstatement after pressure from investors and employees.

