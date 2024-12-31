NBA Star Scottie Pippen's 'Satoshi Nakamoto-Delivered' Bitcoin Forecasts Fairly Accurate, Says Financial Analyst

Financial analyst Jim Bianco commented on Scottie Pippen‘s prophetic dream encounters with Satoshi Nakamoto on Monday, noting that the NBA legend’s Bitcoin BTC/USD forecasts have been surprisingly accurate.

What Happened: Bianco, President and founder of Bianco Research, said in an X post that Pippen’s predictions have gained attention due to their accuracy, regardless of the bizarre methods he claims to use, such as receiving messages from Bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator in dreams.

Bianco also analyzed Pippen’s most recent forecast, where the basketball star said, “Just took a nap and Satoshi whispered, ‘Bitcoin will go closer to Black Mamba numbers before it goes back to Chamberlain.'”

According to Bianco, the post referenced NBA legends Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain, who scored 81 and 100 points in a single game, respectively. Put simply, Pippen expected Bitcoin to retrace to $81,000 before reclaiming $100,000.

Yes, that Scottie Pippen regularly tweets BTC price forecasts.



He is getting noticed because whatever technique he uses—including getting whispers from dead people in his sleep—his tweets have been fairly accurate forecasts.



Interpretation

Black Mamba = Kobe Bryant. Most points… https://t.co/VaSg5Z9GYx — Jim Bianco (@biancoresearch) December 30, 2024

See Also: Trump-Backed Platform’s Pick, Year’s Chart Topper: 6 New Cryptos Added To Grayscale’s ‘Top 20’ List With Growth Potential In Q1 2025

Why It Matters: As it turns out, the leading cryptocurrency has slipped below the key support level of $93,000 and risked falling further. Since the Christmas surge, Bitcoin has dropped as much as 6.5%.

Earlier, Pipen grabbed eyeballs by predicting that Bitcoin would hit $84,000 on Election Day. While the digital asset missed these projections, it reached $84,000 a week later.

Pippen, widely regarded as one of the NBA’s greatest players, is a known Bitcoin advocate. He has been using his social media to promote the cryptocurrency, although in ways one would consider frivolous. He said that Satoshi visited him in dreams to predict the coin’s next moves.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $92,648.60, down 1.11% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Wikimedia Commons

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.