The U.S. stock market ended in the green on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite gained over 100 points, reflecting a nearly 1% increase to 19,764.88. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw an increase of 0.2%, closing at 42,906.95. The S&P 500 also experienced a rise, gaining 0.7% to reach 5,974.07.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA shares rose by 3.69%, closing at $139.67. The stock reached an intraday high of $139.79 and a low of $135.12, with a 52-week range between $47.32 and $152.89. The increase follows the Biden administration’s announcement of a trade investigation into China’s semiconductor industry, focusing on “legacy” semiconductors, which could result in higher U.S. tariffs.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor’s stock climbed 5.15% to close at $207.36, with an intraday high of $208.05 and a low of $200.91. The 52-week range is $98.8 to $212.6. The stock’s rise is attributed to the U.S. trade probe into China’s semiconductor policies, potentially leading to increased tariffs on Chinese components.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

AMD shares increased by 4.52%, ending the day at $124.60. The stock’s intraday high was $126.34, with a low of $120.47, and a 52-week range of $117.91 to $227.30. Analysts, including Steve Frankel, have maintained a positive outlook on AMD, citing its potential in AI and next-gen tech growth.

Rumble Inc.

Rumble’s stock surged by 81.22%, closing at $13.03, with a high of $14.63 and a low of $9.66. The 52-week range is $3.33 to $14.63. The significant rise follows Rumble’s announcement of a strategic investment from Tether USDT/USD, amounting to $775 million.

Tesla Inc.

Tesla shares rose by 2.27%, closing at $430.60. The stock’s intraday high was $434.51, with a low of $415.41, and a 52-week range of $138.8 to $488.54. Concerns have been raised about the potential impact of the cancellation of the $7,500 EV tax credit on Tesla’s U.S. deliveries.

