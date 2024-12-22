Inside Jeff Bezos' $600M Wedding To Lauren Sánchez: Luxe Decor, Stars, And Romance

Jeff Bezos, billionaire founder of Amazon, is reportedly set to marry his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, next Saturday in a $600 million Winter Wonderland-themed wedding in Aspen, Colorado.

What Happened: According to a report, the lavish celebration follows a private engagement dinner at Matsuhisa, a high-end sushi restaurant the couple reportedly bought out for two days ahead of their nuptials.

The extravagant event is expected to feature festive decor, twinkling lights, and holiday charm. The guest list for the star-studded wedding is rumored to include high-profile names like Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio and Queen Rania of Jordan, who joined the couple for their engagement celebrations in Positano, Italy, earlier this year.

As per the report by The Daily Mail, Bezos, 60, and Sanchez, 54, became engaged in May 2023 aboard Bezos' mega-yacht. The billionaire proposed with a cushion-cut pink diamond ring estimated to be worth $2.5 million.

While the pair have not publicly confirmed their wedding date, the report signals a high-profile event reflective of their luxurious lifestyle.

Also Read: Here’s How Jeff Bezos’ Three Simple Steps Made Amazon a Giant

The couple first went public with their relationship in 2019, shortly after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott.

Sanchez, a former broadcast journalist, shares three children from previous relationships, including two with Hollywood talent mogul Patrick Whitesell and one with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez. Bezos shares three children with his ex-wife Scott.

News of the wedding comes as Amazon workers continue to strike across four states, marking the third consecutive day of demonstrations.

Employees are protesting workplace conditions, a move that adds an interesting juxtaposition to Bezos' high-profile personal milestone.

Read Next

Jeff Bezos Swears By This One-Hour Rule For Success — Now Neuroscience Backs It Up

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.