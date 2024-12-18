Nvidia, Apple Team Up To Supercharge ChatGPT-Like LLMs With ReDrafter Technique

Apple Inc. AAPL and Nvidia Corporation NVDA have announced a collaboration for the improvement in the performance of large language models.

What Happened: The partnership focuses on integrating Apple’s Recurrent Drafter (ReDrafter) technique with Nvidia’s TensorRT-LLM, to boost text generation speeds.

ReDrafter, which Apple open-sourced earlier this year, combines beam search and dynamic tree attention to improve LLM performance.

The collaboration with Nvidia has led to the integration of ReDrafter into TensorRT-LLM, a tool designed to accelerate LLMs on Nvidia GPUs.

See Also: Elon Musk Agrees With Satya Nadella As Microsoft CEO Reflects On ‘Incredible Speed’ Of AI Diffusion In 2024

This integration involved adding new operators to improve TensorRT-LLM’s ability to handle complex models and decoding methods.

Benchmarking results show a 2.7x increase in token generation speed for greedy decoding on Nvidia GPUs, significantly reducing latency and power consumption.

Apple’s machine learning researchers noted that this advancement could lower computational costs and improve user experience by reducing latency in production applications.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: In October earlier this year, Apple reported fourth-quarter revenue of $94.9 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $94.56 billion.

Last month, Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $35.1 billion, marking a 94% increase compared to the last year, and exceeding the Street consensus estimate of $33.12 billion, as per Benzinga Pro data.

Together these two tech giants are worth about $7 trillion, with Apple being the most valuable company in the world and Nvidia ranking third.

Price Action: Apple shares fell 2.14% to $248.05 on Wednesday, and dipped further to $247.19 in after-hours trading. Meanwhile, Nvidia shares gained 2.01% to $131.50 in after-hours trading, recovering from a 1.14% decline to $128.91 during the regular session.

Photo Courtesy: Koshiro K On Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.