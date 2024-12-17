Worthington Enterprises, Red Cat Holdings, And 3 More Stocks To Watch As US Futures Trade Lower On Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Worthington Enterprises, Inc . WOR to report quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share on revenue of $273.77 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Worthington Enterprises shares fell 0.1% to $38.64 in after-hours trading.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP posted downbeat results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Compass Minerals shares dipped 7.3% to $11.69 in the after-hours trading session.

posted downbeat results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Compass Minerals shares dipped 7.3% to $11.69 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Applied Digital Corporation APLD to post a quarterly loss at 34 cents per share on revenue of $899 thousand after the closing bell. Applied Digital shares fell 0.2% to $9.99 in the after-hours trading session.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc . RCAT reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Monday. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.53 million, missing analyst estimates of $4.13 million. The drone technology company reported a second-quarter loss of 18 cents per share, missing analyst estimates for a loss of eight cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Red Cat shares tumbled 15.8% to $8.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect REE Automotive Ltd. REE to post a quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $50 thousand. The company will release earnings before the opening bell. REE Automotive shares gained 7.2% to $11.77 in the after-hours trading session.

