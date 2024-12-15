Microsoft's iPhone File Sharing, Apple's Watch Ultra, $1.2 Billion Lawsuit And More: This Week In Appleverse

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride in the tech world. Microsoft Corp. MSFT bridged the gap between iPhones and Windows PCs, lawmakers demanded the removal of TikTok from app stores, and Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly introducing new features in its upcoming Watch Ultra. Let’s dive into the details.

Microsoft Bridges iPhone and Windows PCs Gap

Microsoft has made a significant move towards integrating iPhones and Windows PCs with its latest Phone Link update. This update allows Windows Insiders to share files between their iPhone and PC, enabling seamless transfer of photos, documents, and more.

Lawmakers Demand Removal of TikTok from App Stores

U.S. lawmakers have instructed Apple and Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL to prepare for the removal of ByteDance-owned TikTok from their app stores by Jan. 19. This follows a federal appeals court ruling that requires ByteDance to divest TikTok in the U.S. or face a ban.

Apple Watch Ultra to Feature Satellite Texting and Blood Pressure Measurements

Apple is reportedly set to introduce satellite texting and a non-invasive blood pressure tool in its upcoming Watch Ultra. The satellite feature will allow users to send texts via Globalstar Inc.'s satellites without cellular or Wi-Fi.

Unlocking Apple Intelligence Features with iOS 18.2

Apple rolled out iOS 18.2, packed with AI-powered features that might make your iPhone feel like it’s from the future. From crafting custom emojis to pointing your camera at objects for instant information, iOS 18.2 has something for everyone.

Apple Faces $1.2B Lawsuit Over Child Sexual Abuse Material Detection

Apple is facing a $1.2 billion lawsuit for discontinuing its child sexual abuse material detection feature. The plaintiff alleges that Apple broke its promise to protect victims like her, claiming that images of her abuse were stored on iCloud.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock