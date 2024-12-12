How To Unlock Apple Intelligence Features With iOS 18.2: Everything You Need To Know

On Wednesday, Apple Inc. AAPL rolled out iOS 18.2, and it's packed with AI-powered features that might just make your iPhone feel like it's from the future.

From crafting custom emojis to pointing your camera at objects for instant information, iOS 18.2 has something for everyone — well, almost everyone. Here's the lowdown.

What's New In iOS 18.2

Apple Intelligence is finally stepping into the spotlight. With ChatGPT-powered Siri, you can have deeper, more intuitive conversations with your virtual assistant. But that's not all:

Genmoji: Design custom emojis that look and act like you. Yes, your emoji can now have your quirks!

Image Playground: Transform text prompts into stunning visuals with this app.

Visual Intelligence (iPhone 16 Exclusive): Point your camera at anything—be it a dish, a book, or a mysterious bug—and let Apple's visual search tool do its magic.

Which Devices Are Invited To The AI Party

Apple Intelligence isn't for everyone. Only users with iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, and all iPhone 16 models, and iPads and Macs with an M1 chip or newer, can access these new features.

Before The Download, Prepare Your Device

Step I: Backup your iPhone – Better safe than sorry.

Step II: Update to iOS 18.1.1 – A smoother transition awaits.

Step III: Free up storage – No room? No update.

Bonus Step: Join the Apple Intelligence waitlist – It's your golden ticket to AI features.

How To Get iOS 18.2

Apple has already started rolling out the update. You can simply download it following a few steps: Go to Settings > General > Software Update. Now, hit Update Now and follow the prompts.

