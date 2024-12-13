Novo Nordisk's Ozempic Potentially Linked To Rare Vision Loss Risk, But Absolute Risk Is Low: Study

A recent cohort study conducted in Denmark and Norway reveals a potential link between the use of semaglutide for type 2 diabetes and an increased risk of non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION).

Semaglutide is the key ingredient in Novo Nordisk A/S' NVO Ozempic and Wegovy, popularly used for diabetes and weight loss.

NAION is a condition that causes sudden vision loss in one eye due to insufficient blood flow to the optic nerve.

While the study underscores this association, it emphasizes that the absolute risk remains low.

The analysis included 44,517 semaglutide users in Denmark and 16,860 in Norway, compared to initiators of SGLT-2is. Over the study period, 32 NAION events were recorded among semaglutide users—24 in Denmark and 8 in Norway.

Unadjusted incidence rates of NAION among semaglutide users were 2.19 per 10,000 person-years in Denmark and 2.90 in Norway, compared to 1.18 and 0.92 among SGLT-2i users.

After adjustment, the pooled hazard ratio (HR) for semaglutide users was 2.81, with an absolute risk increase of 1.41 events per 10,000 person-years.

While estimates were higher and less precise in Norway, results from Denmark provided more robust data. Sensitivity and supplementary analyses consistently supported these findings.

A supplementary self-controlled study examined NAION risk further, finding standardized incidence ratios of 1.14 in Denmark and 2.67 in Norway.

While these results indicated potential risks, they reinforced the rarity of the condition.

Semaglutide users in both countries were younger and had fewer comorbidities, aside from a higher prevalence of obesity, compared to SGLT-2i users.

The adjusted analyses accounted for these differences. A post hoc per-protocol analysis further strengthened the observed association, reporting a hazard ratio of 6.35.

The study concludes that while there is a measurable link between semaglutide use and NAION, the absolute increase in risk is minimal.

Researchers call for continued monitoring and further studies to explore these findings in larger, more diverse populations.

According to research published in JAMA Network Open, the use of anti-obesity medications, including glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, was associated with lower incidence and recurrence of alcohol use disorder.

On Thursday, the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion on updating Novo Nordisk's Ozempic (once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide) label to reflect data from the FLOW kidney outcomes trial.

Price Action: NVO stock is down 2.63% at $105.75 at the last check on Friday.

