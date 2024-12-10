Rocket Lab Achieves Milestone In Hypersonic Testing for DoD's MACH-TB Project

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB completed a suborbital launch in November to test hypersonic technology for the U.S. Department of Defense.

The mission underscores Rocket Lab’s capabilities in supporting advanced defense and aerospace technologies.

The mission was conducted under the Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonics Test Bed (MACH-TB) project, aimed at advancing hypersonic flight testing to support U.S. technology development.

The project, which is awarded by Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane via the S2MARTS OTA vehicle, supports the U.S. Department of Defense’s Test Resource Management Center (TRMC).

Rocket Lab’s Vice President Global Launch Services, Brian Rogers, said, “Hypersonic technology testing is a critical need for the nation and one that we’re proud to be serving with our test launches.”

”Again, we broke new ground with this launch, and our ability to deliver successful tests demonstrates our commitment to working with our government and industry partners in pushing the boundaries of hypersonic innovation.”

Last week, the firm has announced the upcoming "Owl The Way Up" mission, set to launch on December 18th, 2024, from its Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand.

Price Action: RKLB shares are down 0.90% at $23.03 premarket at the last check Tuesday.

