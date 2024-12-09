On Monday, major U.S. indices closed in the red, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.5% to 44,401.93, the S&P 500 slipping nearly 0.6% to 6,052.85, and the tech-focused Nasdaq dropping 0.6% to 19,736.69.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.
Nvidia (NVDA) shares dropped by 2.55% to $138.81. The stock traded within the range of $139.95 to $137.13 over the day. The 52-week high and low prices for Nvidia are $152.89 and $45.59, respectively.
Nvidia's stock dipped after China announced an antitrust probe linked to its Mellanox deal. The company faces global scrutiny, from U.S. AI-chip sector investigations to EU concerns about its Run:ai offer. Heightened U.S.-China tensions, new semiconductor sanctions, and China's mineral controls add pressure.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) reported a 5.57% dip, closing at $130.87. The stock's intraday high and low were $135.77 and $130, respectively. AMD's 52-week high and low prices stand at $227.30 and $121.83.
B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya downgraded AMD from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $180 to $155. AMD shares closed at $138.59 on Friday.
C3.ai Inc. (AI) shares rose by 2.86% to $41.68. The stock's intraday high and low were $42.94 and $40.09, respectively. C3.ai's 52-week high and low prices are $42.94 and $18.85.
C3.ai beat expectations with a second-quarter loss of 6 cents per share and revenue of $94.34 million. Subscription revenue jumped 22%, helping total revenue grow 29%. The firm ended the quarter with $730.4 million in cash. C3.ai's alliance with Microsoft aims to drive widespread AI adoption. The company projects Q3 revenue of $95.5–$100.5 million and full-year revenue of $378–$398 million.
Oracle (ORCL) experienced a 0.65% decline, closing at $190.45. The stock's intraday high and low were $198.31 and $188.93, respectively. Oracle's 52-week high and low prices are $198.31 and $99.26.
Oracle's second-quarter revenue rose 9% to $14.06 billion but slightly missed estimates. Adjusted EPS of $1.47 also fell short of forecasts. Cloud revenue jumped 24% as AI demand soared, with GPU consumption up 336%. Oracle expects cloud revenue to surpass $25 billion this fiscal year. Executives highlighted the company's competitive AI capabilities and its partnership with Meta.
Tesla Inc (TSLA) saw a 0.15% increase, closing at $389.79. The stock's intraday high and low were $404.80 and $378.01, respectively. Tesla's 52-week high and low prices are $404.80 and $138.80.
Tesla's stock climbed past $400 in extended trading, spurred by analyst optimism and excitement over its evolving self-driving tech. Elon Musk poked fun at short sellers, referencing "Dune's" "Litany Against Fear." A one-time Tesla bear raised his price target sharply, and analysts maintain a "Buy" consensus. The new software version 13.2 drew praise for its impressive performance.
