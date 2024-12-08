Meta's Llama 3.3 70B Outshines Rivals, Nvidia's Liquid-Cooling Breakthrough, xAI Raises $6B: This Week In AI

The week was a whirlwind of activity in the AI sector, with major players making significant strides. From Meta Platforms, Inc. META unveiling an AI model that outperforms its rivals, to Nvidia Corp. NVDA redefining AI data centers, and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN shifting its focus in the AI chip wars, the AI landscape is rapidly evolving. Let’s dive into the top stories.

Meta’s Llama 3.3 70B Outperforms Google, OpenAI, and Amazon’s AI Models

Meta has launched Llama 3.3 70B, a new AI model that surpasses competitors like Google, OpenAI, and Amazon in performance. Announced on Friday, the model offers the performance of Meta's largest Llama model, Llama 3.1 405B, but at a reduced cost. Ahmad Al-Dahle, Meta's VP of generative AI, highlighted that Llama 3.3 70B leverages advanced post-training techniques for efficient core performance enhancement.

Nvidia’s Liquid-Cooled Blackwell GPUs Revolutionize AI Data Centers

Nvidia is transforming the AI infrastructure with its Blackwell GPUs, prompting a significant shift towards liquid cooling in data centers. With cooling challenges resolved, Nvidia plans to increase production of liquid-cooled GB200 server racks in Q1 2025, marking a crucial moment for the AI server ecosystem.

Amazon Shifts Focus in AI Chip Wars

Amazon has decided to halt the development of its Inferentia AI chip, shifting its focus to the Trainium chip. This decision is part of Amazon's broader strategy to enhance cost performance in AI model training. Since its entry into the AI chip market in 2018, Amazon Web Services has been offering both Inferentia and Trainium chips to AI companies.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Fires Back At Microsoft Over AI

Alphabet Inc.’s CEO Sundar Pichai dismissed criticism of his company’s AI strategy while targeting Microsoft Corp. MSFT. During his appearance at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit Pichai responded to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's criticism, suggesting a direct comparison between their companies' AI models. Pichai noted that Microsoft relies on ChatGPT-parent OpenAI technology for its models.

Elon Musk’s xAI Raises $6B For The 2nd Time This Year

Elon Musk-led artificial intelligence (AI) startup xAI disclosed that it has raised $6 billion, with nearly 97 investors participating in the fundraising round. xAI’s latest fundraise comes as the AI startup is looking to expand the footprint of its Colossus supercomputer tenfold.

