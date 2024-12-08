Apple's In-House Modems, Foldable iPhones, And Tim Cook On Cupertino's Future: This Week In Appleverse

The weekend was abuzz with news from the tech giant Apple Inc. AAPL. From the development of in-house modems to the anticipated launch of a foldable iPhone, the company has been making waves in the tech industry. Here’s a quick round-up of the top stories that unfolded over the weekend.

Apple’s In-House Modem Development

Apple is reportedly developing its own modem technology, internally named Sinope. This move could result in slimmer iPhones and introduce cellular capabilities to Macs and headsets like Vision Pro. The new modem is set to debut next year and will gradually replace components from Qualcomm Inc. QCOM over three years.

Revival of the Smartphone Market with Foldable iPhone

Apple’s reported plans to launch a foldable iPhone in 2026 could breathe new life into the foldable smartphone market, which has been experiencing waning consumer interest. Display analyst Ross Young anticipates a growth of over 30% in the foldable market in 2026.

Tim Cook on Apple’s Future and His Retirement Plans

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared insights on the company's future, touching on the iPhone 16's new camera button, Vision Pro sales, and AirPods' evolution. Cook also discussed the decision to add a physical button to the iPhone 16 for camera control, a departure from Steve Jobs’ aversion to buttons.

Apple Stock Hits New High Despite Sales Slowdown

Despite a general market slowdown, Apple’s stock soared to a new 52-week high on Tuesday, closing at $242.65. This comes at a time when reports have pointed to iPhone sales lagging amid a lukewarm reception to new AI features.

Most Popular Free iPhone Apps in America

The latest rankings of the most popular free apps on Apple’s iPhone in the U.S. reveal a strong inclination toward games, social media platforms, and productivity tools. Leading the pack is Block Blast, a puzzle game developed by Artemis Limited.

