This Deere Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann downgraded the rating for Deere & Company DE from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $510. Deere shares closed at $448.12 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $510. Deere shares closed at $448.12 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. JP Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram downgraded ProFrac Holding Corp . ACDC from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $7 price target. ProFrac shares closed at $8.25 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $7 price target. ProFrac shares closed at $8.25 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann downgraded the rating for PACCAR Inc PCAR from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $120. PACCAR shares closed at $117.62 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $120. PACCAR shares closed at $117.62 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell downgraded Fortrea Holdings Inc . FTRE from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $28 to $25. Fortrea shares closed at $23.57 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $28 to $25. Fortrea shares closed at $23.57 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann downgraded Kennametal Inc. KMT from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $40 to $32. Kennametal shares closed at $27.88 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying DE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: