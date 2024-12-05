SpaceX's Satellite Expansion Challenged: Ukrainian-Americans Allege Elon Musk's Russian Ties And Environmental Risks In FCC Petition

SpaceX faces opposition to its planned 22,488-satellite expansion from a prominent Ukrainian-American organization citing concerns over CEO Elon Musk‘s Russian connections and environmental impacts. The Ukrainian Congress Committee of America petitioned the Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday, challenging SpaceX’s satellite deployment plans.

What Happened: The nonprofit, representing approximately 2 million Ukrainian-Americans, raised concerns about Starlink’s potential use by Russian forces in Ukraine, CNBC reported on Thursday.

The controversy intensified after Musk confirmed in September 2023 that he prevented Starlink activation over Crimea to thwart a Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet in 2022. This admission came despite the Pentagon’s earlier agreement to purchase Starlink terminals for Ukraine’s defense efforts.

“We must determine if Starlink has been used to help a foreign adversary,” UCCA President Michael Sawkiw Jr. told CNBC. The organization’s concerns align with wider scrutiny following Wall Street Journal reports of alleged secret conversations between Musk and Russian President Vladimir Putin before the 2024 presidential election.

Environmental issues also feature prominently in the UCCA’s petition. The organization’s regulatory counsel, Arthur Belendiuk, highlighted concerns about SpaceX’s Boca Chica, Texas facility, citing damage to endangered species habitats and protected lands from rocket launches.

Why It Matters: The petition raises additional questions about potential conflicts of interest related to Musk’s anticipated role in the incoming administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, which could influence FCC oversight of SpaceX operations.

Musk previously denied allegations of Starlink sales to Russia, stating on social media that such claims were “categorically false.”

The opposition comes as SpaceX seeks to expand its Gen2 NGSO Satellite System for global internet coverage. The FCC’s response to the UCCA’s petition could potentially pause SpaceX’s approval process pending environmental review and conflict of interest resolution.

