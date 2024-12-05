Dogecoin Follows Bitcoin's $100K Flourish With 9% Rally As Bullish Predictions Rise, But Here's What You Should Know

Dogecoin DOGE/USD rallied sharply Wednesday night following cryptocurrency market bellwether Bitcoin's BTC/USD climb to $100,000.

What happened: The multi-billion dollar-valued meme coin spiked over 9% in the last 24 hours to hit 45 cents, accompanied by an 18% uptick in its trading volume.

The dog-themed coin reacted to Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, breaching the $100,000 level for the first time.

Widely-followed cryptocurrency analyst Captain Faibik foresaw more upsides for the coin, setting $0.60 as the next target.

SlumDOGE Millionaire, a renowned early adopter of the cryptocurrency, reminded his followers that DOGE has traditionally followed in the footsteps of Bitcoin, implying a bullish outlook.

I guess you guys forgot that #DOGE literally follows #BITCOIN



Open source code copy/pasted and made with "Dogecoin" in place of where it said "Bitcoin"



That was the original #DOGECOIN pic.twitter.com/pzsW3mQff9 — SlumDOGE Millionaire (@ProTheDoge) December 5, 2024

Earlier this week, technical analyst Trader Tardigrade, citing historical trends of the last two bull cycles of 2017 and 2021, projected a massive rally that could power DOGE to as much as $15-$16 in 2025.

If DOGE reaches these levels, it would represent a staggering 3185-3404% increase in a single year.

An X user disputed these estimates, claiming that DOGE’s market valuation would reach Ethereum ETH/USD at the forecasted levels, which is an unlikely situation.

Indeed, at $15 per coin and assuming a current supply of 147 billion, Dogecoin’s market valuation would exceed $2 trillion. For context, Ethereum is presently valued at $464 billion.

Come on now, that looks silly. What marketcap would DOGE have if it would reach $15-16?

Probably flip ETH? — nada6p (@nada6p) December 3, 2024

But while such lofty forecasts were avoidable, analysts were setting sights on sharp moves in the day ahead.

“Dogecoin analyst” Kevin predicted that the coin would reach the “macro golden pocket” of $3.80-$4.00 before the end of the week.

In #Dogecoin previous cycle when it had it's first major leg up it consolidated for 24 days after that move before legging up again to the macro golden pocket. If #DOGE were to follow a similar path that would mean that that the next leg will start by the end of the week and Doge… pic.twitter.com/jIDtfnNXxZ — Kevin (@Kev_Capital_TA) December 4, 2024

He also signaled the peak of Bitcoin dominance and the start of the altcoin season.

Major bounce right at 55% which for me is the line in the sand to confirm the top is in on Dominance and #AltcoinSeason is beginning. This is why we wait for all the evidence. https://t.co/czdG8JQQql — Kevin (@Kev_Capital_TA) December 5, 2024

Price Action: As of this writing, DOGE was trading at $0.4577, up 9.10% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

