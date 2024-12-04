Bitcoin Hits Historic $100K Milestone, Michael Saylor Gets Ready For Party

On Wednesday, Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, crossed the $100,000 barrier for the first time.

What happened: The prized digital asset resisted pushback from bears to eventually surpass the long-awaited milestone.

The news was cheered by the cryptocurrency community, with MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR CEO Michael Saylor, one of the biggest Bitcoin advocates, calling for a $100,000 party.

There is going to be a 100K Party. 🚀https://t.co/Vo52KQZRe5 — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) December 5, 2024

Bitcoin has been set into a record-breaking bull run after President-elect Donald Trump's presidential victory last month. The asset has jumped 48% since the event, and more than 126% year-to-date.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $100,800.66, up 6.23% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

