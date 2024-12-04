Bitcoin Hits Historic $100K Milestone, Michael Saylor Gets Ready For Party

On Wednesday, Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, crossed the $100,000 barrier for the first time.
What happened: The prized digital asset resisted pushback from bears to eventually surpass the long-awaited milestone.
The news was cheered by the cryptocurrency community, with MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR CEO Michael Saylor, one of the biggest Bitcoin advocates, calling for a $100,000 party.
See Also: CleanSpark CEO Zach Bradford Explains Why The Company Is Betting on Bitcoin Mining, Not Buying
Bitcoin has been set into a record-breaking bull run after President-elect Donald Trump's presidential victory last month. The asset has jumped 48% since the event, and more than 126% year-to-date.
Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $100,800.66, up 6.23% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.