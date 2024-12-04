Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

Deluxe Corporation DLX

Dividend Yield: 5.13%

5.13% TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitanza maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $33 to $35 on May 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

analyst Lance Vitanza maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $33 to $35 on May 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%. Northcoast Research analyst Kartik Mehta initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $27 on April 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Kartik Mehta initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $27 on April 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: On Nov. 19, Deluxe announced the pricing of senior secured notes offering.

On Nov. 19, Deluxe announced the pricing of senior secured notes offering.

Karat Packaging Inc. KRT

Dividend Yield: 5.10%

5.10% Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $34 to $28 on Aug. 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Jake Bartlett downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $34 to $28 on Aug. 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Stifel analyst Michael Hoffman reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target from $30 to $32 on March 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

analyst Michael Hoffman reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target from $30 to $32 on March 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%. Recent News: On Nov. 7, Karat Packaging posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.

On Nov. 7, Karat Packaging posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS

Dividend Yield: 5.03%

5.03% Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $163 to $158 on Nov. 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Ariel Rosa maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $163 to $158 on Nov. 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $140 to $146 on Oct. 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $140 to $146 on Oct. 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: On Oct. 24, United Parcel Service reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

On Oct. 24, United Parcel Service reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

