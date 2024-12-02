This Analyst With 85% Accuracy Rate Sees More Than 8% Upside In CrowdStrike - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For November From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 surging to fresh highs during the shortened trading session.

The Dow gained 7.5% for November, while the S&P 500 gained by more than 5% last month. The Dow and S&P 500 recorded their best months of the year.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Keith Hughes

Analyst Firm : Truist Securities

: Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Downgraded rating on Summit Materials, Inc. SUM from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $60 to $52.5 on Nov. 26. This analyst sees around 3% upside in the stock.

: Downgraded rating on Summit Materials, Inc. from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $60 to $52.5 on Nov. 26. This analyst sees around 3% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Nov. 25, the company inked a definitive deal to be acquired by privately owned family business Quikrete Holdings for $52.50 per share in cash, valuing the transaction at approximately $11.5 billion, including debt.

Analyst: Zachary Fadem

Analyst Firm : Wells Fargo

: Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained an Overweight rating on Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL and raised the price target from $90 to $100 on Nov. 26. This analyst sees more than 18% upside in the stock.

: Maintained an Overweight rating on Marvell Technology, Inc. and raised the price target from $90 to $100 on Nov. 26. This analyst sees more than 18% upside in the stock. Recent News: Marvell Technology will conduct a conference call following the release of its third quarter of fiscal year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Analyst: Jon Arfstrom

Analyst Firm: RBC Capital

RBC Capital Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Maintained a Sector Perform rating on Old National Bancorp ONB and raised the price target from $24 to $25 on Nov. 26. This analyst sees around 8% upside in the stock.

Maintained a Sector Perform rating on Old National Bancorp and raised the price target from $24 to $25 on Nov. 26. This analyst sees around 8% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Nov. 25, Old National Bancorp and Bremer Financial Corporation jointly announced today that they entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Analyst: Alexander Paris

Analyst Firm : Barrington Research

: Barrington Research Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained an Outperform rating on Universal Technical Institute, Inc. UTI and increased the price target from $22 to $25 on Nov. 21. This analyst sees around 3% decline in the stock.

: Maintained an Outperform rating on Universal Technical Institute, Inc. and increased the price target from $22 to $25 on Nov. 21. This analyst sees around 3% decline in the stock. Recent News: On Nov. 20, Universal Technical Institute reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales, and provided FY2024 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.

Analyst: Rob Owens

Analyst Firm : Piper Sandler

: Piper Sandler Ratings Accuracy : 85%

: 85% Latest Rating : Maintained an Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD and increased the price target from $290 to $375 on Nov. 27. This analyst sees more than 8% upside in the stock.

: Maintained an Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. and increased the price target from $290 to $375 on Nov. 27. This analyst sees more than 8% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Nov. 26, CrowdStrike reported third-quarter revenue of $1.01 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $982.36 million. The cybersecurity company reported adjusted earnings of $93 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 81 cents per share..

Read More: