This Analyst With 86% Accuracy Rate Sees More Than 12% Upside In Starbucks - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 surging to fresh highs during the shortened trading session. The Dow gained 1.4% last week, while the S&P 500 gained 1.1% on the week.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Keith Hughes

Analyst Firm : Truist Securities

: Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Downgraded rating on Summit Materials, Inc. SUM from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $60 to $52.5 on Nov. 26. This analyst sees around 3% upside in the stock.

: Downgraded rating on Summit Materials, Inc. from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $60 to $52.5 on Nov. 26. This analyst sees around 3% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Nov. 25, the company inked a definitive deal to be acquired by privately owned family business Quikrete Holdings for $52.50 per share in cash, valuing the transaction at approximately $11.5 billion, including debt.

Analyst: Jon Arfstrom

Analyst Firm : RBC Capital

: RBC Capital Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained a Sector Perform rating on Old National Bancorp ONB and increased the price target from $24 to $25 on Nov. 26. This analyst sees around 86% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Sector Perform rating on Old National Bancorp and increased the price target from $24 to $25 on Nov. 26. This analyst sees around 86% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Nov. 25, Old National Bancorp and Bremer Financial Corporation jointly announced today that they entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Analyst: Zachary Fadem

Analyst Firm : Wells Fargo

: Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained an Overweight rating on Starbucks Corporation SBUX and raised the price target from $110 to $115 on Nov. 26. This analyst sees more than 12% upside in the stock.

: Maintained an Overweight rating on Starbucks Corporation and raised the price target from $110 to $115 on Nov. 26. This analyst sees more than 12% upside in the stock. Recent News: Starbucks locations are reportedly calculating employee pay and hours worked by hand after a ransomware attack on a third-party software provider disrupted how the coffee shop’s employees view and manage their schedules and how the company tracks labor hours.

Analyst: William Stein

Analyst Firm : Truist Securities

: Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy : 85%

: 85% Latest Rating : Maintained a Hold rating on Analog Devices, Inc. ADI and cut the price target from $233 to $227 on Nov. 27. This analyst sees around 4% gain in the stock.

: Maintained a Hold rating on Analog Devices, Inc. and cut the price target from $233 to $227 on Nov. 27. This analyst sees around 4% gain in the stock. Recent News: On Nov. 26, Analog Devices reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales.

Analyst: Rob Owens

Analyst Firm : Piper Sandler

: Piper Sandler Ratings Accuracy : 85%

: 85% Latest Rating : Maintained an Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD and boosted the price target from $290 to $375 on Nov. 27. This analyst sees around 8% upside in the stock.

: Maintained an Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. and boosted the price target from $290 to $375 on Nov. 27. This analyst sees around 8% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Nov. 26, CrowdStrike reported third-quarter revenue of $1.01 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $982.36 million. The cybersecurity company reported adjusted earnings of $93 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 81 cents per share..

