Trump's AI Czar Plans, Alibaba's New Model, Cathie Wood On Tesla AI, And Musk's Combat Transformation: This Week In Artificial Intelligence

The past week was a whirlwind of AI-related news, with major developments from the likes of Elon Musk, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, and President-elect Donald Trump. As we delve into the stories, it’s clear that AI is not just a buzzword but a driving force in shaping our future. Let’s take a look at the top stories.

Trump Team Considers ‘AI Czar’ Role, Musk Set To Influence Federal AI Policy

The Trump administration is reportedly mulling over the creation of an ‘AI czar’ role to steer federal policy and government usage of artificial intelligence. While Elon Musk is not a candidate for the position, he is expected to significantly influence AI policy and its applications. Musk, along with Vivek Ramaswamy, is leading Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and will have a say in the selection process for the AI czar.

Read the full article here.

Alibaba’s New AI Model Challenges OpenAI’s Reign

Alibaba has unveiled a new AI model, QwQ-32B-Preview, which is set to compete with Microsoft Corp.-backed OpenAI's o1 reasoning model. Developed by Alibaba's Qwen team, QwQ-32B-Preview boasts 32.5 billion parameters, enabling it to handle prompts up to 32,000 words. The model is one of the few available under a permissive license, allowing for download and use.

Read the full article here.

See Also: Joby Gets Toyota’s $500M Dollar Lift: eVTOL Pioneer Making New Highs

Cathie Wood: Tesla is the ‘Largest AI Project On Earth’

Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management LLC, has defended the future of artificial intelligence investments, citing Tesla Inc. TSLA as a cornerstone of technological innovation. Wood characterized Tesla as "the largest AI project on Earth," emphasizing AI's transformative potential across multiple sectors.

Read the full article here.

Marc Benioff: Future Of AI Lies In Autonomous Agents, Not Bots

Salesforce Inc. CRM CEO Marc Benioff has warned that the world is reaching the "upper limits" of large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Benioff believes that the next phase of AI development will focus on autonomous agents, which can perform tasks independently, rather than relying on LLMs to drive advancements.

Read the full article here.

Elon Musk Advocates for Drones and AI in Combat Transformation

Leading tech innovators are challenging traditional warfare strategies, arguing that autonomous drones and artificial intelligence will fundamentally transform military combat. Tesla CEO Elon Musk sparked discussion by asserting that "future wars are all about drones & hypersonic missiles." Analyst Pierre Ferragu proposed redirecting Defense Department budgets toward innovative startups, drawing parallels to NASA's approach two decades ago.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock