Aclaris Stock Soars As Analysts See Fresh Momentum After Strategic Review And Encouraging Promising Pipeline Developments

  • Aclaris pays over $40 million upfront for Biosion’s antibody, with milestone payments exceeding $900 million.
  • Leerink projects BSI-045B could generate $1.3 billion in revenue by 2035, with a 35% probability of success.

On Monday, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. ACRS entered into an exclusive license agreement with Biosion Inc for worldwide rights (excluding Greater China) to BSI-045B and BSI-502, a preclinical-stage, novel bispecific antibody directed against both TSLP and IL4R.

In a completed Phase 2a, single-arm, proof-of-concept trial in the United States in 22 patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, BSI-045B was observed to have a pharmacodynamic, safety, and efficacy profile.

BSI-045B is also being advanced in multiple Phase 2 studies in China by Biosion’s regional partner, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Co., Ltd. (CTTQ), targeting severe asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, accelerating the potential to show proof-of-concept across additional indications.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biosion shall receive over $40 million cash payment as an upfront license fee and reimbursement for certain development costs & drug product materials.

Biosion shall also receive 19.9% shares of Aclaris Therapeutics.

Additional regulatory and sales milestone payments exceed $900 million, with tiered low-to-mid single-digit royalty payments based on a percentage of annual net sales.

Leerink Partners upgraded Aclaris from Market Perform to Outperform, with a price target of $7, up from $2.

The analyst writes, “Following completion of their strategic review, we expect investor focus to shift to ACRS’ newly strengthened immunology-focused pipeline.”

Leerink writes that these updates mark a fresh start for Aclaris Therapeutics, with a clear strategic direction and promising catalysts in the next 6-12 months. This progress could reduce risks for BSI-045B and significantly enhance its value.

The analyst has updated the model to include BSI-045 B’s potential in atopic dermatitis (AD), estimating around $1.3 billion in revenue by 2035 with a 35% probability of success. The analyst also anticipates multiple Phase 2 trial results from China in asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, which could provide more insight into BSI-045 B’s potential.

Additionally, Leerink expects further progress in de-risking the company’s pipeline in the first half of next year.

BTIG upgrades Aclaris Therapeutics from Neutral to Buy and announces a $8 price target.

Price Action: ACRS stock is up 55.60% at $4.88 at the last check on Tuesday.

