Aclaris Stock Soars As Analysts See Fresh Momentum After Strategic Review And Encouraging Promising Pipeline Developments

On Monday, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. ACRS entered into an exclusive license agreement with Biosion Inc for worldwide rights (excluding Greater China) to BSI-045B and BSI-502, a preclinical-stage, novel bispecific antibody directed against both TSLP and IL4R.

In a completed Phase 2a, single-arm, proof-of-concept trial in the United States in 22 patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, BSI-045B was observed to have a pharmacodynamic, safety, and efficacy profile.

BSI-045B is also being advanced in multiple Phase 2 studies in China by Biosion’s regional partner, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Co., Ltd. (CTTQ), targeting severe asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, accelerating the potential to show proof-of-concept across additional indications.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biosion shall receive over $40 million cash payment as an upfront license fee and reimbursement for certain development costs & drug product materials.

Biosion shall also receive 19.9% shares of Aclaris Therapeutics.

Additional regulatory and sales milestone payments exceed $900 million, with tiered low-to-mid single-digit royalty payments based on a percentage of annual net sales.

Leerink Partners upgraded Aclaris from Market Perform to Outperform, with a price target of $7, up from $2.

The analyst writes, “Following completion of their strategic review, we expect investor focus to shift to ACRS’ newly strengthened immunology-focused pipeline.”

Leerink writes that these updates mark a fresh start for Aclaris Therapeutics, with a clear strategic direction and promising catalysts in the next 6-12 months. This progress could reduce risks for BSI-045B and significantly enhance its value.

The analyst has updated the model to include BSI-045 B’s potential in atopic dermatitis (AD), estimating around $1.3 billion in revenue by 2035 with a 35% probability of success. The analyst also anticipates multiple Phase 2 trial results from China in asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, which could provide more insight into BSI-045 B’s potential.

Additionally, Leerink expects further progress in de-risking the company’s pipeline in the first half of next year.

BTIG upgrades Aclaris Therapeutics from Neutral to Buy and announces a $8 price target.

Price Action: ACRS stock is up 55.60% at $4.88 at the last check on Tuesday.

