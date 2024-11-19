Asia Up, Europe Markets Slip; Oil Prices Pressured While Gold Strengthens - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Monday, November 18, U.S. markets ended mixed, partially recovering losses as investors awaited Nvidia’s highly anticipated Q3 earnings, seen as a key gauge of AI-driven market momentum.
Tesla shares climbed on optimism over potential policy shifts under the incoming Trump administration. While analysts note a widening focus beyond Nvidia, its influence on market sentiment remains significant.
In economic data, the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose to 46 in November, marking its highest level in seven months, up from 43 in October.
S&P 500 sectors rose Monday, led by energy, communication services, and consumer discretionary stocks, while industrials declined.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.13% and closed at 43,389.60, the S&P 500 gained 0.39% to 5,893.62, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.60% to finish at 18,791.81.
Asia Markets Today
- On Tuesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.45% and ended the session at 38,405.00, led by gains in the Paper & Pulp, Steel, and Warehousing sectors.
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.89% and ended the day at 8,374.00, led by gains in the Gold, IT, and Telecoms Services sectors.
- India’s Nifty 50 closed 0.07% higher at 23,470.45, and Nifty 500 up 0.23% at 21,950.85, led by gains in the Auto, Real Estate and Consumer Durables sectors.
- China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.67% to close at 3,346.01, and the Shenzhen CSI 300 rose 0.67%, finishing the day at 3,976.89.
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.44% and closed the session at 19,663.67.
Eurozone at 05:30 AM ET
- The European STOXX 50 index was down 1.47%.
- Germany’s DAX slid 1.07%.
- France’s CAC fell 1.32.
- FTSE 100 index traded lower by 0.50%
Commodities at 05:30 AM ET
- Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.88% at $68.56/bbl, and Brent was down 0.75% at $72.75/bbl.
- Oil prices dipped as Norway’s Johan Sverdrup oilfield resumed production, offsetting geopolitical tensions and Kazakhstan’s output cut. A stronger U.S. dollar also pressured prices while investors monitored escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions and weakening market structure signals.
- Natural Gas rose 0.30% to $2.982.
- Gold was trading higher by 0.94% at $2,639.20, Silver gained 0.92% to $31.508, and Copper fell 0.45% to $4.1015.
U.S. Futures at 05:30 AM ET
Dow futures declined 0.53%, S&P 500 futures were down 0.38% and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.27%.
Forex at 05:30 AM ET
The U.S. dollar index gained 0.14% to 106.42, the USD/JPY was down 0.66% to 153.63, and the USD/AUD rose 0.17% to 1.5391.
Photo by Pavel Bobrovskiy via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.