Robert Kennedy Jr. Calls Bitcoin The 'Currency of Freedom,' Backs Trump's Treasury Secretary Pick As Best For Crypto

Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. didn’t mince words when he praised Bitcoin BTC/USD as a solution to the U.S. national debt and an inflation hedge.

What Happened: Kennedy recently took to X to express his unwavering support for the leading cryptocurrency.

“Bitcoin is the currency of freedom, a hedge against inflation for middle-class Americans, a remedy against the dollar's downgrade from the world's reserve currency, and the offramp from a ruinous national debt,” he said.

Kennedy also firmly endorsed Howard Lutnik for Treasury Secretary in the incoming Donald Trump administration, arguing that the Cantor Fitzgerald CEO would be a major advocate of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is the currency of freedom , a hedge against inflation for middle class Americans,a remedy against the dollar's downgrade from the world's reserve currency, and the offramp from a ruinous national debt. Bitcoin will have no stronger advocate than Howard Lutnik. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 16, 2024

See Also: Musk’s DOGE Role Boosts Dogecoin As Brian Armstrong Shows Support

Why It Matters: Kennedy Jr.’s advocacy for Bitcoin is not new. In July, during his presidential campaign, he expressed his intent to persuade the federal government to accumulate Bitcoin until its holdings equaled the nation’s gold reserves.

Kennedy had earlier voiced his conviction that cryptocurrency should be treated as a currency, not taxed as capital gains, and used for everyday purchases.

Meanwhile, President-elect Trump announced that Kennedy would serve as the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), marking the inclusion of yet another pro-Bitcoin voice in the upcoming cabinet. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) was picked up as the nominee for attorney general, while Tulsi Gabbard was nominated as Director of National Intelligence.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $90,653.00, up 0.69% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Michael Saylor Predicts Bitcoin Boom, Says $100K On The Horizon

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.