Michael Saylor Predicts Bitcoin Boom, Says $100K On The Horizon

MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor has projected that Bitcoin BTC/USD will soon hit the $100,000 mark.
This prediction comes in the wake of the election of Donald Trump as president, which Saylor believes could have significant implications for the crypto industry.
What Happened: During a recent interview Saylor expressed his bullish stance on Bitcoin, anticipating the cryptocurrency to reach a six-figure price potentially by the end of this year.
Speaking with CNBC, Saylor stated, “I'm planning a $100,000 party and I'm thinking it's probably going to be New Year's Eve at my house. So I would be surprised if we don't go through $100,000 in November or December."
Saylor also shared his views on the recent election of Donald Trump, considering it a positive turn for the crypto industry. He anticipates more pro-Bitcoin policies and an end to the war on crypto.
Also Read: Scaramucci: Trump’s Crypto Support Could Push Bitcoin To $150K
Talking about U.S. adopting Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset, Saylor said, “I think this is incredibly bullish for digital assets. It's very good for the crypto industry, we're going to see a lot more pro-Bitcoin policies. We're going to see a digital assets framework, we're going to see an end to the war on crypto. We're going to see a lot of pro-business policies.”
Why It Matters: Saylor’s prediction indicates a growing confidence in the potential of Bitcoin and the broader crypto industry.
The recent election of Donald Trump, known for his pro-business stance, could potentially lead to more favorable policies for cryptocurrencies.
The adoption of Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset by the US could also mark a significant shift in the global financial landscape, further solidifying the position of cryptocurrencies in the economy.
Read Next
Bitcoin To Hit $1 Million In Next 10 To 18 Months, Says Crypto Analyst: ‘We’re Still So Early In The Bitcoin Story’
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.