Michael Saylor Predicts Bitcoin Boom, Says $100K On The Horizon

MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor has projected that Bitcoin BTC/USD will soon hit the $100,000 mark.

This prediction comes in the wake of the election of Donald Trump as president, which Saylor believes could have significant implications for the crypto industry.

What Happened: During a recent interview Saylor expressed his bullish stance on Bitcoin, anticipating the cryptocurrency to reach a six-figure price potentially by the end of this year.

Speaking with CNBC, Saylor stated, “I'm planning a $100,000 party and I'm thinking it's probably going to be New Year's Eve at my house. So I would be surprised if we don't go through $100,000 in November or December."

Saylor also shared his views on the recent election of Donald Trump, considering it a positive turn for the crypto industry. He anticipates more pro-Bitcoin policies and an end to the war on crypto.

Talking about U.S. adopting Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset, Saylor said, “I think this is incredibly bullish for digital assets. It's very good for the crypto industry, we're going to see a lot more pro-Bitcoin policies. We're going to see a digital assets framework, we're going to see an end to the war on crypto. We're going to see a lot of pro-business policies.”

Why It Matters: Saylor’s prediction indicates a growing confidence in the potential of Bitcoin and the broader crypto industry.

The recent election of Donald Trump, known for his pro-business stance, could potentially lead to more favorable policies for cryptocurrencies.

The adoption of Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset by the US could also mark a significant shift in the global financial landscape, further solidifying the position of cryptocurrencies in the economy.

