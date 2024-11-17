Musk's DOGE Role Boosts Dogecoin As Brian Armstrong Shows Support

The recent announcement of billionaire Elon Musk taking the helm of a new government agency, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has sparked a significant surge in the price of Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

What Happened: Last week President-elect Donald Trump unveiled that Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy would lead the new department, with a mission to cut government spending and regulations. Following this revelation, Dogecoin’s price hit a yearly high of $0.39.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong voiced his support for the DOGE agency on X on Sunday, viewing it as an opportunity to enhance economic freedom in the U.S. He proposed constitutional amendments to cap government spending at 10% of the GDP.

. @DOGE is a once in a lifetime opportunity to increase economic freedom in the U.S. and cut the size of government back to health.



The founding fathers were geniuses but (with humility) may have missed the adverse incentives which grow the size of democratic government over… — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) November 17, 2024

Armstrong further suggested the creation of a sovereign wealth fund, where every U.S. citizen would own a share, and budget surpluses would yield dividends to the shareholders.

Also Read: Dogecoin’s Active Users On The Rise, Will This Impact DOGE Price?

Why It Matters: Despite sharing the same acronym, the DOGE government department is not associated with Dogecoin. Nevertheless, the announcement triggered a substantial rise in the price of the cryptocurrency.

Musk, who has faced allegations of manipulating Dogecoin’s price in the past, successfully defended himself in a 2022 lawsuit related to the matter.

Read Next

Elon Musk Cleared Of Dogecoin Market Manipulation Charges

Image: Shutterstock