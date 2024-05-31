Robert Kennedy Jr. Applauds Trump's Crypto Commitment, Expresses Hope For Biden's Alignment

Loading... Loading...

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has expressed his admiration for former President Donald Trump’s pro-cryptocurrency stance

What Happened: Kennedy made the remarks at the Consensus 2024 conference, CoinDesk reported Thursday.

“Commitment to crypto is a commitment to freedom and transparency,” Kennedy stated. He abstained from conjecturing whether Trump’s decision was politically driven, but expressed optimism that President Joe Biden would follow the same path.

Kennedy underscored the significance of transactional freedom and the necessity for a transparent currency. He also stressed the importance of America continuing to be the center of blockchain technology. Kennedy disclosed that he had acquired 21 bitcoins since the commencement of his campaign, in addition to purchasing three coins for each of his children.

Furthermore, Kennedy expressed his intention, if elected, to establish cryptocurrency as a transactional currency. He voiced his conviction that cryptocurrency should be treated as a currency, not taxed as capital gains, and used for everyday purchases.

Why It Matters: Kennedy’s pro-cryptocurrency stance is not new. Earlier in March, he blamed big banks for turning Congress members against Bitcoin BTC/USD and emphasized the need for transactional freedom. He has also called cryptocurrencies the best hedge against inflation.

Interestingly enough, Trump’s view on Bitcoin was also negative around that time, in contrast to the 180-degree pivot that is currently on display.

In other news, RFKJ, the cryptocurrency themed on Kennedy, was rebranded as “BOBBY,” which Kennedy is affectionately called by his friends, family, and supporters.

Image Via Shutterstock

Price Action: At the time of writing, the PolitiFi token was trading at $0.00000259, following a 14% plunge in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.