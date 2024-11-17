This Week In Appleverse: $3.8B Lawsuit, EU Directives, And Upcoming Products

It was a rollercoaster week for Apple Inc. AAPL. From facing a hefty legal claim in the UK to receiving directives from the EU, the tech giant had its hands full. Amidst these challenges, Apple also revealed exciting plans for new tech products set to challenge industry competitors. Here’s a quick recap of the major stories that unfolded over the weekend.

Apple Faces $3.8B Legal Claim Over iCloud

Consumer group Which? has lodged a £3 billion ($3.81 billion) legal claim against Apple, alleging the company breached UK competition law with its iCloud service. The claim suggests that Apple has exploited its market dominance by directing customers towards its integrated iCloud service without presenting alternative cloud storage options. The case could result in compensation for approximately 40 million UK iPhone and iPad users.

EU Orders Apple to End Geo-Blocking Practices

The European Union has instructed Apple to cease geo-blocking on its media services. The European Commission identified several geo-blocking practices on Apple's platforms, including the App Store, Apple Arcade, Music, iTunes Store, Books, and Podcasts. The Commission warned of potential enforcement actions by national regulators if Apple fails to address these issues.

Apple’s New AI Wall Tablet Set to Challenge Amazon and Google

Apple reportedly plans to unveil a new AI wall tablet, codenamed J490, to compete with Amazon.com Inc. AMZN and Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL Google in the smart home race. The device, expected to be announced as early as March, will serve as a home command center.

Apple’s Smart Camera Coming in 2026

Apple is reportedly planning to enter the smart home IP camera market in 2026, aiming for "tens of millions" of annual shipments, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The device will integrate with Apple products, with a goal of more than 10 million annual shipments.

Apple’s iOS 18.1 Update Adds ‘Inactivity Reboot’

Apple has introduced an automatic reboot feature for idle iPhones in its latest iOS 18.1 update to enhance device security. The new feature triggers an automatic reboot of an iPhone that has been idle for a certain period.

