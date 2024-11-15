Sophie Turner Set To Star As Lara Croft In Amazon's Tomb Raider TV Series: Report

Amazon.com Inc's AMZN much-anticipated live-action Tomb Raider TV series appears close to landing its lead.

According to Deadline, Sophie Turner — best known for her role as Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones” — is reportedly in negotiations to take on the iconic role of Lara Croft, the adventurous archaeologist who has been a staple of pop culture since the original Tomb Raider game launched in 1996.

This live-action series, separate from Netflix Inc's NFLX animated adaptation, was first announced in January 2023. It boasts Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) as its writer, with Amazon officially confirming her involvement in May. Beyond that, details have been scarce.

A Fresh Take On Lara Croft

Casting Lara Croft comes with high expectations. Angelina Jolie first brought the character to life on the big screen in the early 2000s, delivering a larger-than-life portrayal that set the tone for future adaptations. Alicia Vikander later brought a grittier and more grounded interpretation of Lara in the 2018 reboot.

With Turner reportedly in the final stages of negotiations, fans are eager to see what she can bring to the role. Known for her layered portrayal of Sansa Stark, Turner has proven her ability to balance vulnerability and strength—qualities central to the character of Lara Croft.

Earlier reports suggested Turner was competing with Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody) for the role, but this latest update points to Turner emerging as Amazon's choice.

Expanding The Tomb Raider Universe

Amazon has ambitious plans for the Tomb Raider franchise. Alongside the TV series, the company will also publish the next Tomb Raider video game developed by Square Enix Holdings Co. SQNXF Crystal Dynamics. Additionally, a new film adaptation is reportedly in the works, signaling a coordinated effort to revitalize the franchise across multiple media platforms.

For fans of classic Tomb Raider games, there's even more to celebrate. Embracer Group‘s THQQF Aspyr Media recently announced a remastered collection of Tomb Raider IV-VI, set to release in 2024.

