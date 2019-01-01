QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.11 - 34
Mkt Cap
8.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.72
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Embracer Group AB is the parent company of businesses developing and publishing PC, console, and mobile games for the global games market. The group has an extensive catalogue of over 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, amongst many others. Embracer Group has a global presence through its eight operative groups namely THQ Nordic, Koch Media/Deep Silver, Coffee Stain, Amplifier Game Invest, Saber Interactive, DECA Games, Gearbox Entertainment, and Easybrain. The group has 80 internal game development studios in more than 40 countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Embracer Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Embracer Group (THQQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Embracer Group (OTCPK: THQQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Embracer Group's (THQQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Embracer Group.

Q

What is the target price for Embracer Group (THQQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Embracer Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Embracer Group (THQQF)?

A

The stock price for Embracer Group (OTCPK: THQQF) is $8.11 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:28:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Embracer Group (THQQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Embracer Group.

Q

When is Embracer Group (OTCPK:THQQF) reporting earnings?

A

Embracer Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Embracer Group (THQQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Embracer Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Embracer Group (THQQF) operate in?

A

Embracer Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.