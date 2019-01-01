Embracer Group AB is the parent company of businesses developing and publishing PC, console, and mobile games for the global games market. The group has an extensive catalogue of over 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, amongst many others. Embracer Group has a global presence through its eight operative groups namely THQ Nordic, Koch Media/Deep Silver, Coffee Stain, Amplifier Game Invest, Saber Interactive, DECA Games, Gearbox Entertainment, and Easybrain. The group has 80 internal game development studios in more than 40 countries.