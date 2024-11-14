Disney, Cisco And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects The Walt Disney Company DIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $22.35 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Disney shares rose 0.6% to $103.30 in after-hours trading.
- Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its full-year 2025 guidance. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $13.84 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. The networking equipment maker reported adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 87 cents per share. Cisco shares fell 2.9% to $57.45 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP to post quarterly earnings at 49 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Advance Auto Parts shares fell 0.2% to $40.85 in after-hours trading.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and sales results on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne shares fell 3.3% to $35.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $6.95 billion after the closing bell. Applied Materials shares gained 0.2% to $183.22 in after-hours trading.
