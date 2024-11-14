Disney, Cisco And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Walt Disney Company DIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $22.35 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Disney shares rose 0.6% to $103.30 in after-hours trading.

Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its full-year 2025 guidance. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $13.84 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. The networking equipment maker reported adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 87 cents per share. Cisco shares fell 2.9% to $57.45 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP to post quarterly earnings at 49 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Advance Auto Parts shares fell 0.2% to $40.85 in after-hours trading.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and sales results on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne shares fell 3.3% to $35.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $6.95 billion after the closing bell. Applied Materials shares gained 0.2% to $183.22 in after-hours trading.

