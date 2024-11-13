Trump Nominates Marco Rubio As Secretary of State, Calls Florida Senator A 'Powerful Voice For Freedom'

Former President Donald Trump has announced his nomination of Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) for the role of United States Secretary of State.

What Happened: On Sunday, Trump took to X to express his decision to nominate Senator Marco Rubio for the position of Secretary of State. Trump praised Rubio as a “highly respected leader” and a “powerful voice for freedom”. He also highlighted Rubio’s dedication to the nation and his unwavering stance against adversaries.

Rubio said in a separate post on X that leading the Department of State was a “tremendous” responsibility and he was “honored” by the trust the President-elect had placed in him.

“We will deliver peace through strength and always put the interests of Americans and America above all else,” said Rubio.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who has been appointed by Trump, along with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, to head the new “Department of Government Efficiency” reacted to the announcement by saying, “Congratulations.”

Trump’s announcement comes after reports of him considering Rubio for the role. Rubio’s strong stance on China, which aligns with Trump’s plans to impose significant tariffs on Chinese imports, is speculated to have influenced Trump’s decision.

Why It Matters: Rubio’s nomination as Secretary of State is significant given his previous interactions with Trump. Earlier this year, Rubio denied allegations of being in discussions with Trump’s team for a potential vice-presidential nomination. However, Rubio’s behind-the-scenes maneuvers have placed him as a top contender for the vice-presidential nomination.

Rubio quietly positioned himself as a top contender for Trump’s VP pick by avoiding overt support and public clashes with Trump, aiming to appeal with his Cuban heritage and establishing rapport with Trump's campaign adviser Susie Wiles, who is now nominated to be the next White House chief of staff.

