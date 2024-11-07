Trump Appoints Susie Wiles As First Woman Chief Of Staff In US History, Calls Her Tough, Smart And Innovative

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed his campaign leader, Susie Wiles, as his chief of staff. This marks the first time in US history that a woman has been appointed to this influential position.

What Happened: Wiles, a seasoned GOP operative from Florida, will assume her new role when Trump takes office in January. Trump lauded Wiles for her pivotal role in his successful 2016 and 2020 campaigns, reported The Hill.

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again,” said Trump, reported The Hill.

He said, “It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.”

Wiles, known for her low-profile approach, spearheaded Trump’s Florida operations during the 2016 campaign and later collaborated with Ron DeSantis (R) on his gubernatorial campaign. However, she left DeSantis’s team due to escalating tensions.

The chief of staff role, second only to the president in terms of influence, will see Wiles managing Trump and his team, a task that proved challenging during his first term. Trump’s initial choice for the role, Reince Priebus, was replaced after six months by John Kelly, who later became a vocal critic of Trump.

Why It Matters: Wiles’ appointment comes on the heels of Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election. Trump’s win, which he described as “the greatest political movement of all time,” was followed by a surge in the U.S. stock market, with analysts predicting a new “Roaring 2020s” scenario.

On Wednesday, after Trump won the election, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY shot up 2.5% to establish new record highs. The small-caps fund iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trust IWM spiked 5.8%.

However, Trump also hinted at a potential senior role for Robert Kennedy Jr. to advance his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda, causing uncertainty in pharmaceutical stocks.

With Wiles at the helm as chief of staff, it remains to be seen how these developments will unfold and shape the course of Trump’s second term in office.

