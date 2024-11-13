Asia Markets Down, Europe Up, Dollar Makes 5-Month High - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Tuesday, November 12, U.S. markets ended lower as investors took profits after a post-election rally, anticipating upcoming inflation data. Worries over Trump’s inflationary policies, rising Treasury yields, and weak European markets intensified the decline.

According to economic data, U.S. consumer inflation expectations eased to 2.9% in October, down from 3% in the prior four months. The RealClearMarkets/TIPP Economic Optimism Index jumped 13.4% in November to 53.2.

Most S&P 500 sectors declined, led by materials, health care, and real estate, while tech and communication services rose against the trend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.86% and closed at 43,910.98, the S&P 500 fell 0.29% to 5,984.00, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.09% to finish at 19,281.40.

Asia Markets Today

On Wednesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.55% and ended the session at 38,740.50, led by losses in the Transportation Equipment, Shipbuilding, and Trading sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.75% and ended the day at 8,193.40, led by losses in the Metals & Mining, Financials and Industrials sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 traded lower by 1.36% at 23,559.05, and the Nifty 500 was down 1.67% at 21,957.50, led by losses in the Real Estate, Capital Goods and Metals sectors.

China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.51% to close at 3,439.28, and the Shenzhen CSI 300 rose 0.61%, finishing the day at 4,110.89.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.12% and closed the session at 19,823.45.

Eurozone at 05:30 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was up 0.08%.

Germany’s DAX gained0.12%.

France’s CAC rose0.10%.

U.K.'sU.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.12%.

Commodities at 05:30 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.88% at $68.70/bbl, and Brent was up 0.82% at $72.48/bbl.

Oil prices rose due to supply tightness but remained near two-week lows after OPEC cut its demand forecasts for 2024 and 2025, citing weakness in China.

Natural Gas declined 1.17% to $2.873.

Gold was trading higher by 0.33% at $2,615.40, Silver gained 0.92% to $31.040, and Copper slipped 0.07% to $4.1338.

U.S. Futures at 05:30 AM ET

Dow futures decreased 0.12%, S&P 500 futures were down 0.15%, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.15%.

Forex at 05:30 AM ET

The U.S. dollar index is up 0.02% to 105.97, the USD/JPY rose 0.22% to 154.94, and the USD/AUD rose 0.10% to 1.5321.

Image via Shutterstock