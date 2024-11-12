What's Going On With US-Listed Chinese Stocks Trading Lower On Tuesday?

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks Alibaba Group Holding. BABA, JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Baidu, Inc. BIDU, NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI), and XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) continue a selloff on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions pose a dampener.

The Street remains disappointed with China’s fiscal stimulus. Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential election victory has also triggered concerns about higher tariffs for China.

Last week, China launched a fiscal stimulus package valued at 6 trillion yuan ($840 billion) to relieve local governments of their hidden debt burdens, lower than the Street’s expectations of 10 trillion yuan ($1.39 billion).

Also, central authorities agreed to issue 800 billion yuan annually in special local government bonds, totaling 4 trillion yuan over the next five years.

The Street also factored in higher tariff risks as Trump, during his presidential campaign, promised to slap tariffs on Chinese imports by up to 60%.

Economic experts have voiced growing concerns about China’s economy following recent data releases and the anticipated impact of Trump’s presidency.

UBS revised its 2025 growth forecast for China downward, projecting an expansion of roughly 4%, with a steeper decline expected in 2026, Bloomberg reports.

Nomura Holdings’ Chetan Seth told Bloomberg that while China’s debt-swap plan exceeded initial expectations, the lack of measures to recapitalize banks or boost consumer spending will likely disappoint investors.

Foreign direct investment in China fell by nearly $13 billion in the year’s first nine months.

Price Actions: At the last check on Monday, BABA stock is down 4.05% at $91.56. JD is down 7.12%, BIDU is down 4.15%, NIO is down 9.20%.

