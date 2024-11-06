Trump Vs. Harris: Apple Transforms Dynamic Island To Bring Election Results At Your Fingertips On iPhone

Apple Inc. AAPL has redefined the way users can track election results, providing live updates directly on the lock screens of iPhones and iPads.

What Happened: On election day in the U.S., Apple News rolled out a feature that enabled users to monitor the electoral count in real-time on their Dynamic Island while multitasking on their devices.

Users can access this feature by registering on Apple News and following the “2024 election live” banner.

If the option isn’t immediately visible, it can be found under “Election 2024” in the “Special Coverage” section of the menu. Once enabled, users will receive a notification confirming the activation of the Live Activity.

See Also: Google Delivers New AI Features To Maps, Google Earth, Waze Apps

The widgets were available on iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches as the U.S. presidential and congressional election votes were counted on Tuesday night. It displayed the electoral count for Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, along with Senate and House election results.

The new feature has been well-received on social media, with one user stating it’s “exactly what the ghost of Steve Jobs intended the Dynamic Island be used for.”

Here’s how people reacted to the feature on X, formerly Twitter:

exactly what the ghost of Steve Jobs intended the Dyamnic Island be used for pic.twitter.com/nl2ZG6KvZp — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) November 5, 2024

Election results baked right into the Dynamic Island??? Nicely done, @Apple. pic.twitter.com/6acnb1eP4m — Parker Ehret (@parkerehret) November 5, 2024

Gotta admit, this is a REALLY clever use of the Dynamic Island by Apple News. pic.twitter.com/y5eA2RT4je — Shannon Potter (@cifilter) November 5, 2024

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

However, some users complained that the feature crashed in the middle of the voting count, and stopped providing the latest updates.

And just like that…. Apple News stops their election updates. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/W6XcfCHf5v — A Nobody (@N047201) November 6, 2024

Why did the Apple News election live activity just die? — Bella (@b3lla_dev) November 6, 2024

APPLE HAS CALLED THE ELECTION WITH NO WINNER pic.twitter.com/2XkSoBTsOL — jade (@nothingneko_) November 6, 2024

Why It Matters: The election day has resulted in significant movements across Wall Street and a surge in the shares of Trump's media company, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.

The election night also saw a rise in stock futures and yields on U.S. sovereign debt.

As the election progressed, former President Trump declared victory after winning key battleground states.

While addressing his supporters in New York, Trump stated, “I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president.”

At the time of writing, the latest data from the Associated Press showed that Trump secured 267 of the 270 electoral votes required for a win. The Republican Party is also leading in crucial states like Michigan and Wisconsin, which have yet to be decided.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Apple