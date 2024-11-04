Apple Vision Pro Gets New $49.95 Belkin Head Strap: Here's Why You Might Need One

Apple Inc. AAPL is gearing up to launch a new Belkin Head Strap for its first-generation mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro’s Solo Knit band.

What Happened: Priced at $49.95, the strap features a secure locking mechanism and additional stabilization points, promising superior comfort and stability.

The new head strap is akin to the one Apple showcased at WWDC last year, which never shipped. Instead, Apple released a cheaper Dual Loop band that included a top strap but lacked the same mesh fabric as the Solo Knit band.

See Also: Chipotle’s Hiring, Musk’s Predictions, And Nvidia’s Human-Like AI: This Week In Artificial Intelligence

Source: Apple

The Belkin Head Strap is expected to be a welcome addition for users who have appreciated the comfort of the Solo Knit band but desired additional support on top of their head.

The information was first shared by Brad Lynch, manager at EOZ VR, on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday and subsequently reported by 9To5Mac.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Apple’s Vision Pro has faced criticism for its heavy weight, high price tag, and sometimes being too hot to touch. The company has been working on addressing these issues and making the device more accessible to the mainstream market.

Earlier in June, it was reported that Apple was struggling to develop a cheaper version of the Vision Pro.

However, last month, reports surfaced that the tech giant has scaled back production of its $3,500 Vision Pro mixed-reality headset and was reportedly planning a cheaper model for 2025.

Meanwhile, Apple-rival Meta Platforms Inc. META, which had been developing a headset to rival Vision Pro, has abruptly canceled the project.

The competition between Apple and Meta in the mixed reality arena escalated after Apple launched the $3,499 Vision Pro headset last year.

In response, Meta positioned its $499 Quest 3 headset as a budget-friendly alternative focused on gaming and social engagement.

Previously, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also refuted an analyst’s allegations saying, “If our devices weigh as much as theirs in 3-5 years, or have the motion blur theirs has, or the lack of precision inputs, etc, then that means we'll have regressed significantly.”

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.