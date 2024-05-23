Nvidia's Market Dominance 'Seems Bubbly,' Says Renowned Wall Street Investor Rob Arnott

Loading... Loading...

NVIDIA Corp NVDA has been a Wall Street favorite for its consistent earnings beat, but a prominent investor has raised concerns about the sustainability of its market share.

What Happened: Despite Nvidia’s recent earnings beat, Rob Arnott, the founder of Research Affiliates, is skeptical about the company’s long-term prospects.

“It seems bubbly,” he told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Thursday. “The price-to-sales ratio is astronomical, and it’s astronomical because their profit margins are absolutely ginormous.”

Arnott pointed out that Nvidia’s current success is largely due to its high-profit margins and market share, which may not be sustainable in the face of increasing competition from other major players like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, Intel Corp INTC, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM.

Arnott believes that this competition will ultimately benefit consumers by driving down the cost of AI technology. Despite Nvidia’s current dominance, other semiconductor manufacturers are also experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for AI hardware.

Additionally, a tech race to integrate AI into products is driving demand for various chipmakers, each valued for their specific strengths, according to a Bank of America report this month. Notable examples include ARM Holdings ARM, known for its on-device AI blueprints, as well as Broadcom Inc AVGO and AMD.

Why It Matters: Nvidia’s first-quarter earnings beat Wall Street estimates, leading to a surge in its stock price. The company’s market cap is now predicted to reach $3 trillion, with analysts lauding its AI leadership and rapid growth. However, Arnott’s warning suggests that Nvidia’s future may not be as secure as its recent performance indicates.

Despite these concerns, the market has been bullish on Nvidia’s future. The company is at the forefront of the global ‘sovereign AI’ wave and is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the AI landscape. This, combined with its impressive first-quarter results, has led to predictions of further growth and market dominance for Nvidia.

Analysts have also noted that Nvidia’s first-quarter results demonstrate the reality of the AI revolution and the company’s position as the primary beneficiary. This further supports the bullish outlook on Nvidia’s future, despite Arnott’s warnings.

