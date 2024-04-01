Trump Allies To Reportedly Address 'Anti-White Racism' Through Civil Rights Law Reinterpretation: 'Biden's Un-American Policy Will Be Terminated Immediately'

Loading... Loading...

Allies of former President Donald Trump are reportedly planning to reinterpret Civil Rights-era laws to focus on “anti-white racism” if Trump returns to the White House.

What Happened: The proposed changes by Trump’s Justice Department would aim to dismantle or modify programs in government and corporate America that are designed to counter racism favoring whites. The targets would include long-standing policies aimed at providing minorities with economic opportunities, as well as more recent programs initiated in response to the pandemic and the killing of George Floyd, reported Axios.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung stated, “As President Trump has said, all staff, offices, and initiatives connected to Biden’s un-American policy will be immediately terminated,” according to the report.

America First Legal, founded by former Trump aide Stephen Miller, has been a key instrument for this effort. The group has been preparing for a potential second Trump administration by filing numerous lawsuits and legal complaints, some of which have been successful.

Why It Matters: This move comes in the wake of several controversies surrounding Trump and his allies. In January, Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, spoke about racism in her family.

In February, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) criticized a portrayal of Trump supporters and conservatives as ‘racists and red necks’ in an episode of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Later that month, the White House condemned Trump’s remarks on Black voters.

