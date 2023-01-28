Trump's Niece Talks Of Racism In Her Family: 'You're Demeaning This Entire Class Of People... It Doesn't Make Sense'

Former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump said in a recent podcast that racism runs in her family.

Her disclosure came when she was probed on the Karen Hunter Podcast about how she got "radicalized" despite growing up in a semi-privileged house by her parents and then being raised in the Trump Empire.

Mary Trump, a psychologist by profession and the host of the “Mary Trump Show” said she grew up in Jamaica, Queens, while her father, was raised in the nearby Jamaica Estates neighborhood. The two communities are "light-years apart," she added.

Jamaica Estates was a 100% white, very upper-middle-class neighborhood at the time, while Jamaica proper, where she grew up in the 60s and 70s, was 70% Black and 30% white, Mary Trump said.

Most of the people she met when she commuted to school and back, and the people she interacted with in stores, were Black, she added.

“I would listen to the racism in my family, and then I'd have my own experience as a kid growing up in Jamaica,” Mary Trump said.

Donald Trump’s niece said she didn’t know what her family members were talking about and why they were “demeaning this entire class of people.” Their comments were so far from her experience, and it didn’t make sense, she added.

“My parents didn't have any Black friends and everybody in my school practically was white, and it was just this weird cognitive dissonance.”

She noted that she grew up "with this sort of unformed notion" that “racism was just absolute nonsense and anybody who subscribed to it was an idiot at best.”

During an interview with the Washington Post in 2020, Mary Trump said that growing up in her family, her experience was one of “a knee-jerk anti-Semitism, a knee-jerk racism.”

“Growing up, it was sort of normal to hear them use the n-word or use anti-Semitic expressions,” she told the Washington Post.

