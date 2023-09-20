NIO Announces Terms Of Convertible Note Issuance; Notes Dilute Existing Holders By 6% Above Market Price

Chinese luxury EV maker NIO Inc. NIO detailed Wednesday the terms and pricing of its previously-announced $1 billion in new convertible debt:

Two $500 million tranches of 2029 and 2030 notes will be issued with interest rates of 3.875% and 4.625%, respectively

The notes will include an option offering purchasers the right to purchase an additional $75 million of each of the notes within 30 days of the offering

The interest payments will be made semiannually on April and October 15

The notes will convert at $11.12 for each of the note tranches, which is approximately 25% higher than Tuesday’s closing price

· The financing is expected to close around September 22. 2023

· The refinancing upon conversion will add another 103,463,775 shares to the total 1.8 billion shares in issue, representing dilution for shareholders of 5.8%

The announcement of the new debt financing Monday sent the stock price of NIO diving around 20% since as uncertainty surrounded the pricing of the notes.

The company’s management said on a Q2 earnings call in August that it would be refinancing its balance sheet in order to boost margins and cover sales costs related to the hiring of a new sales team that it has poached from competing automakers around China with existing sales networks. It said that it expected forward margin guidance. See the full story here.

Shares in NIO were bouncing back in pre-market trading Tuesday morning on the announcement of the refinancing terms of the convertible notes.