Daniel Harrison

Daniel Harrison

Benzinga Contributor

About
Daniel Harrison is a veteran financial journalist who has written for the Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones Newswires, Washington Post, TheStreet.com, Forbes, Newsweek and other mainstream media news outlets. His market coverage is focused on Asia, wher...
Is There A Real Estate Bubble In Hong Kong That&#39;s About To Burst?
Is There A Real Estate Bubble In Hong Kong That's About To Burst?
Chinese real estate developers are having some of their worst 12-month periods on record this year, defaulting on billions of debt as they face the new reality of much slower home sales in mainland China.
Hong Kong Investors Bid Up Shares On Turnaround Hopes For China&#39;s Sluggish Economy
Hong Kong Investors Bid Up Shares On Turnaround Hopes For China's Sluggish Economy
Hong Kong stocks ended a quiet week in the green as speculators bet that government easing measures in China would come into place to stimulate the local economy. The Hang Seng Index finished the day’s trading 1.6% higher at 17,485.98.
These Hong Kong-Listed Companies Spent Over $10 Million Thursday Buying Back Their Own Shares
These Hong Kong-Listed Companies Spent Over $10 Million Thursday Buying Back Their Own Shares
A total of 38 companies repurchased HK$810 million ($105 million) of their shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Thursday.
Hong Kong Stocks Gain Some Steam Back After Citigroup Declares China&#39;s &#34;Cyclical Bottom Is Here&#34;
Hong Kong Stocks Gain Some Steam Back After Citigroup Declares China's "Cyclical Bottom Is Here"
Positive economic data for China growth and the approved restructuring of a major property developer lifted stocks in Hong Kong Thursday in the mid-morning session, although most failed to hold onto the gains in the afternoon. Hang Seng Index was flat by end of the trading day, just 10 basis points higher at 17,212.43 points.
China&#39;s Number One Shipbuilder Hit Hard By Global Macro In H1 But Its EV Spin-off Is Making Record Sales
China's Number One Shipbuilder Hit Hard By Global Macro In H1 But Its EV Spin-off Is Making Record Sales
China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. released worse-than-expected unaudited interim 2023 earnings Thursday.
Mid-Week In China: A Tough Export Climate &amp; More Property Woes Sink Hong Kong Stocks
Mid-Week In China: A Tough Export Climate & More Property Woes Sink Hong Kong Stocks
Fears of an increasingly tough climate for Chinese exporters and more malaise in the property market sent Hong Kong shares trading lower Wednesday. After trying to rise higher in the morning, the Hang Seng Index finished Wednesday 0.8% down at 17,195.84.
One Of China&#39;s Most Trusted Real Estate Brands Defaults On Billions In Offshore Bonds
One Of China's Most Trusted Real Estate Brands Defaults On Billions In Offshore Bonds
China SCE Group Holdings Ltd. became the latest in a line of Chinese property developers to default on its debt Wednesday, after the company said that it could not meet interest and principal payments for up to $1.8 billion in senior offshore notes.
Here&#39;s A List Of The Top 10 Hong Kong Companies Buying Back Their Shares In September
Here's A List Of The Top 10 Hong Kong Companies Buying Back Their Shares In September
As Hong Kong markets have sold off hard over the past few months, corporate stock repurchases have surged to an all-time high.
Cancer Drug Maker 3D Medicines Inc. Trading Higher After Company Announces It Will Repurchase Up To 10% Of Outstanding Shares
Cancer Drug Maker 3D Medicines Inc. Trading Higher After Company Announces It Will Repurchase Up To 10% Of Outstanding Shares
3D Medicines Inc. was trading 7.2% higher in the Hong Kong Wednesday morning session at HK$5.53 after the company announced that it is buying back up to 10% of its own stock.
China Evergrande Shares Soar On Trading Resumption In Hong Kong, Sparking Bailout Speculation
China Evergrande Shares Soar On Trading Resumption In Hong Kong, Sparking Bailout Speculation
Shares of Hong Kong property developer China Evergrande Group Limited (OTC: EGRNF) surged after it resumed trading in Hong Kong Tuesday morning, buoyed by speculative bets in an otherwise down market.
Investors Try To Distill Mixed News From China&#39;s Head-Spinning Economic Data As Q4 Kick-Off Gets Underway
Investors Try To Distill Mixed News From China's Head-Spinning Economic Data As Q4 Kick-Off Gets Underway
Data from the Chinese mainland showed that the domestic mainland economy went back into manufacturing expansion in September for the
Can Japan&#39;s Economy Continue To Blossom If Bank of Japan Raises Rates? Apparently So.
Can Japan's Economy Continue To Blossom If Bank of Japan Raises Rates? Apparently So.
Amid an economic climate of high interest rates in the US and a slumber among China stocks led by a downturn in the property market, Japan’s economy lies in stark contrast to the antipathy that investors are feeling elsewhere in the world right now.
Spate Of Hong Kong IPOs Provides Glimmer Of Hope For Chinese Investors Amid Week-Long Sell-off
Spate Of Hong Kong IPOs Provides Glimmer Of Hope For Chinese Investors Amid Week-Long Sell-off
Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) presented a tentative counter-punch to the heavy selling this week in Hong Kong prompted by a rout among property and consumer stocks.
Craig Wright Says SBI Chairman Yoshitaka Kitao &amp; Others Were Gifted Millions In XRP For &#34;Using And Promoting&#34; Ripple Blockchain
Craig Wright Says SBI Chairman Yoshitaka Kitao & Others Were Gifted Millions In XRP For "Using And Promoting" Ripple Blockchain
The chairman of Softbank Group Corp. (OTC: SFTBY) spin-off SBI Holdings Ltd.
China Investors Look For Silver Lining During National Golden Week To Boost Consumer Spending Amid Country&#39;s Property Turmoil
China Investors Look For Silver Lining During National Golden Week To Boost Consumer Spending Amid Country's Property Turmoil
Hong Kong and China exchanges continue to face headwinds from cash-strapped property developers even as the domestic Chinese economy goes into a traditionally bumper holiday week.
Analysts Say Alibaba&#39;s Lackluster Share Price Could Double In Face Of Company&#39;s Rising Earnings And Deal Driven Strategy
Analysts Say Alibaba's Lackluster Share Price Could Double In Face Of Company's Rising Earnings And Deal Driven Strategy
After a long hiatus in the dumps, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is coming back in view of some investors’ radars on the back of recent earnings announcements anddeals to further fortify its balance sheet.
China Evergrande Debt Default Hits Hong Kong Developers With Doozy While Chinese Big Tech Holds Firm
China Evergrande Debt Default Hits Hong Kong Developers With Doozy While Chinese Big Tech Holds Firm
Turbulence in China’s property sector continued to weigh on shares in Hong Kong Tuesday after China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF) missed
China Property Market Woes Spark Fears Of 2008-Style Global Recession Led By China Slump
China Property Market Woes Spark Fears Of 2008-Style Global Recession Led By China Slump
Continued troubles in the real estate sector in China are scaring investors in Hong Kong and leading to talks of a potential China property-led global market rout.
What Was AI Giant Nvidia&#39;s Founder Jensen Huang Getting Up To In India This Week?
What Was AI Giant Nvidia's Founder Jensen Huang Getting Up To In India This Week?
Nvidia Inc (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to boost up its investment and partnerships in India following a week-long tour of the country by the tech giant’s founder Jensen Huang.
Doubts Loom Over Vietnam&#39;s Fast &amp; Furious Ambitions To Become A Major Global EV Player
Doubts Loom Over Vietnam's Fast & Furious Ambitions To Become A Major Global EV Player
VinFast Auto Limited (NYSE: VFS) made good on its name when it debuted on NYSE via a reserve merger with a blank check company in August, rising in the space of days from $20 to over $80 a share.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved