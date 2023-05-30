Deere & Co.'s Futuristic Tractors Are Going All-Electric While Integrating AI And Space Technology

Deere & Co. DE is more than just the producer of the iconic green tractor seen on farms around the world. It's a global leader in agricultural technology that is improving precision agriculture by harnessing the power of space technology.

Deere is leveraging satellite imagery, artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced data analytics to provide farmers with actionable insights. The company's goals are to improve agricultural productivity, sustainability and efficiency.

Leveraging Space Data

The company put out requests for proposals to space technology companies in the fall of 2022. It is reviewing the bids and will use some selected partners through a growing season, after which it will develop and implement a solution. The company is one of many firms leveraging the increasingly commercialized satellite space and the wealth of data coming from private operators.

By integrating space-based data, Deere monitors crops more effectively, assesses field conditions and optimizes resource allocation for improved yields. Satellite imagery helps identify variations in soil moisture, nutrient levels and plant health, enabling farmers to make informed decisions regarding irrigation, fertilization, and crop protection. This precise approach minimizes waste, maximizes yields and reduces agriculture's considerable environmental impacts.

AI And Electrification

Deere uses AI algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze vast amounts of data collected from satellites and ground-based sensors. These algorithms can detect patterns, predict crop performance and offer customized recommendations to farmers about their crops, timing and other decisions. The combination of real-time data and advanced analytics empowers farmers to mitigate risks and optimize their operations.

The company is also pushing forward with the electrification of its fleet, with a multiyear plan to transition many of its products to clean and powerful electric vehicles. By 2026 the company plans to offer electric commercial and residential mowers, Gator utility vehicles and a full range of construction equipment.

The trend toward electrification is becoming increasingly prominent in the machinery space. Startups like Volteq have begun creating all-electric construction equipment, like the recent release of their SKY1000, a 100% electric skid steer loader.

Deere’s commitment to precision agriculture aligns with the global need for sustainable and efficient food production at scale. Deere’s adoption of space technology should drive innovation in the space and give farmers the tools they need to modernize operations and meet accelerating food demand.

