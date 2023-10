Oprah Winfrey And Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Slammed For Asking Working Class Americans To Donate To Maui Fire After Combined $10 Million in Donations

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have landed amid a heated debate after urging their extensive fan base to donate to the Maui, Hawaii, relief fund. The intent was to provide support for those affected by the catastrophic Lahaina wildfires.