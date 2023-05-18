Google's Winning Streak: An In-Depth Examination Of The Tech Behemoth Alphabet's Remarkable 35% Surge In Market Value In 2023

Bill Ackman has made a noteworthy investment by injecting a staggering $1.1 billion into Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet demonstrated resilience, surging past $100 in 2023 after a significant 43% drop in 2022.

Despite previous challenges, Ackman's significant investment represents a vote of confidence in Alphabet's robust growth potential.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman recently made a noteworthy investment move with his high-stakes investment in Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL, the renowned tech giant behind Google.

Ackman's steadfast faith in Alphabet's immense potential is evident through his substantial investment of $1.1 billion.

The impressive growth that Alphabet experienced between March 2020 and November 2021 must have been encouraging for the billionaire.

During this period, the company's value surged from $50 to $150, reflecting a remarkable increase of 195%.

Despite the growth of the stock, the ride to the upside had its rough patches.

When the share price hit the $150 mark, it faced a significant obstacle that caused it to drop by 43% and fell to $83 in November 2022, one year after its previous peak. The bear market appeared to be dominating the price trend.

Despite facing a decline, Alphabet showed remarkable resilience and began its climb back up.

By the beginning of 2023, the company had surpassed $100 again but faced resistance at $108.

Even with impressive earnings in April 2023, beating expectations with a figure of 1.17 compared to the expected 1.08, the share price was unable to break through the resistance and gain further momentum.

On May 10th, Alphabet's shares made a promising turnaround, showing renewed strength and breaking through resistance levels.

The share price's recent performance signals a newfound momentum that has the potential to push it past a formidable resistance level at $122, which was established in August 2022.

If price successfully breaks past this resistance, Alphabet will set its sights on the next milestone, regaining its all-time high of $150. This recent growth is worth keeping an eye on. Altogether, price has risen by 35% for 2023 and counting.

Ackman's major investment in Alphabet is a positive sign for other investors. Despite facing challenges, Alphabet has demonstrated resilience in the market, indicating strong potential for future expansion.

The upcoming months will be crucial for Alphabet's growth, with the possibility of surpassing previous records.

While it remains uncertain if the company can meet Ackman's billion-dollar bet, Alphabet's track record suggests it should not be underestimated.

After the closing bell on Wednesday, May 17, the stock closed at $120.84, trading up by 1.31%.